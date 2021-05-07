HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Encrypted Messaging Apps Targeted By Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission

Encrypted Messaging Apps Targeted By Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission

By | 7 May 2021
, ,

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission is attempting to increase its powers to gather information from encrypted messaging apps.

In a bill floated in the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, ACIC claim these apps are solely the domain of criminals. If granted additional powers, the AFP and ACIC will be able to access these apps and their information without the knowledge of the Australian citizens using them. This obviously poses a problem for journalists, who use WhatsApp and similar software to receive anonymous tips.

“These platforms are used almost exclusively by serious and organised crime groups and are developed specifically to obscure the identities of the involved criminal entities and enable avoidance of detection by law enforcement,” the ACIC state (incorrectly).

“They enable the user to communicate within closed networks to facilitate highly sophisticated criminal activity”.

“Criminals are increasingly using the Dark Web and dedicated encrypted communication platforms to facilitate and undertake a wide range of serious crimes, including money laundering, illicit drug and firearms smuggling, and the production and dissemination of child exploitation material.”

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
AFP Issues Search Warrant On Tech Support Scheme Scam
Government Agencies Could Share Personal Data In New Bill
AFP Investigates Microsoft Tech Support Scam
Privacy Flaw Discovered In Apple’s AirDrop Function
AFP Investigating “Worst Ever” Cyber Attack On Nine
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Netflix Planning ‘N-Plus’ Content Hub
Industry Latest News Netflix
/
May 7, 2021
/
Twitter Just Introduced A Tip Jar For Some Reason
Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Klipsch Not Saying How Much ‘Faulty’ Soundbars Will Cost The Company
Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Peloton Says Tread Recall Will Reduce Quarterly Sales By $212 Million
Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Google Will Require Android App Developers Reveal Data Collection To Users
Google Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Netflix Planning ‘N-Plus’ Content Hub
Industry Latest News Netflix
/
May 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A customer survey sent out by Netflix reveals future plans to create an online platform called N-Plus, which will house...
Read More