Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has announced its second price hike in under a year, telling clients it is due to inflation, rising costs in the industry, and the company’s own expansion plans.

Prices will leap by “single-digit percentages” across both mature and advanced chip production technologies, according to Nikkei Asia, and will apply from the start of next year.

Two unnamed sources tell Nikkei the jump will be in the ballpark of 5-8 per cent.

“The early notice is to give customers some buffer to prepare for the price adjustments, while TSMC’s move to raise prices is to address increasing costs and capital needs for historic expansions,” the source said.

While any price hike isn’t good news for clients, it pales in comparison to the 20 per cent increase it told clients it would implement last August.

This marked the company’s biggest price hike in over a decade.