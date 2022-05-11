HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lenovo Release Powerful and Thin Gaming Laptops

Lenovo Release Powerful and Thin Gaming Laptops

By | 11 May 2022

Lenovo have raised the curtain on their new gaming laptops for 2022, donning the names Legion 7i and Legion 7. The only difference between the two is that the ‘i’ indicates an Intel CPU.

At the top of the range, the Legion 7 comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and a Radeon RX6850M XT, while the 7i is fitted with a 12th Gen Core i9-12900HX and a Nvidia RTX 3080Ti GPU.

The Legion 7i has RAM overclocking capabilities, with the 32GB model able to clock to 5,600MHz. Other upgrades include a 1080p webcam and a 99.99Wh battery.

The display is a 16”, WQHD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision HDR and a 165Hz refresh rate. It also has support for Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync Premium depending on which GPU has been installed. At the top of the range, Lenovo offer a 240Hz panel with VRR support.

Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo are staggering the release of the two models, with the Legion 7i coming this month and the 7 released in June. Australian prices are not yet available, but based on US pricing, the 7i will cost $ 3,527.78 AUD ($2,449 USD) while the 7 will cost $ 2,965.98 AUD ($2,059 USD).

Lenovo have also released the next generation of Legion Slim 7 and Slim 7i laptops, that have similar features, less power and a smaller frame.

While they boast the same CPU options, the graphics power is limited to a maximum of the Nvidia RTX 3070 and the AMD Radeon RX 6800S. The display has also been bumped down to FHD. However, it does have an SD card reader, something that is missing from most gaming laptops. The Slim 7i will be released in May for roughly $2,289.79 AUD ($1,589 USD) while the Slim 7 will be released later in June for $2,188.92 AUD ($1,519 USD).



