The audio brand best known for their focus on sustainability and natural aesthetic, House Of Marley have unveiled the follow up to their Redemption ANC earbuds, aptly titled the Redemption ANC 2. The earbuds have been released in conjunction with a new app for iOS and Android.

The key feature of the Redemption ANC 2 earbuds is in the title: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). House of Marley have fitted six high-performance microphones that both power the earbuds hybrid ANC and echo cancellation, as well picking up crystal clear audio for calls. Ambient mode allows users to cancel out the sounds around them, while also being able to hear things they need to, such as announcements or conversation.

While the battery life is rather disappointing at 6 hours, or 24 with the case, the headphones can be charged to full in 15 minutes thanks to fast charging tech, which can now be delivered via USB-C and wirelessly.

The design looks just as good as it is sustainable, making use of recycled plastic, bamboo and natural wood fibre composite, all packaged without plastic.

The House of Marley App makes the listening experience even better, allowing for EQ personalization, ANC customization and assigning touch controls.

The Redemption ANC 2 Wireless Earbuds are available now for $249.95 AUD from the House of Marley Website.