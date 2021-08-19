Trend Micro has unveiled a new all-in-one security service protecting PCs, Macs, mobile phones, tablets, and smart home devices.

The cybersecurity firm’s Device Security Ultimate is a comprehensive solution for device protection, and comes with identity theft and dark web monitoring, wi-fi protection, password manager, and parental controls.

According to Tim Falinski, Managing Director, APAC, Trend Micro, while there are plenty of positives to Australians bringing smart devices into their homes, they come with cybersecurity risks.

“Trend Micro Device Security Ultimate has been designed with all of this in mind – security for the way we live today.

“Whether Aussies are worried about their passwords being hacked, identity theft, or their kids accessing inappropriate content, our new solution ensures that every device is equipped with complete protection against these threats both inside and outside the home,” he said.

Supporting research conducted by Trend Micro found that only 33 per cent of Australians change generic passwords or update device firmware, while just 13 per cent replace outdated routers. It also found that smart TVs are the biggest security concern for Aussies, with 33 per cent concerned about their risks, followed by routers at 27 per cent, streaming devices at 17 per cent, and game consoles at 15 per cent.

Trend Micro Device Security Ultimate is available online and from leading retailers, starting at $312 for a one-year, three-device subscription.