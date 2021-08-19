HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Semiconductor Market Recovering Faster Than Expected

Semiconductor Market Recovering Faster Than Expected

By | 19 Aug 2021
,

The global semiconductor market is outpacing analysts estimates, with an updated forecast expecting a 25 per cent surge in 2021.

This is according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, who previously reported an increase of 19.7 per cent.

Despite ongoing shortage, the industry actually grew 6.8 per cent in 2020, with the market expected to grow this year to $AUD763 billion.

Memory products will enjoy the largest year-on-year increases this year, with 37.1 per cent revenue growth, followed by analogue (29.1 per cent) and logic (26.2 per cent).

Regionwise, Asia Pacific is expected to grow 27.2 per cent, Europe will leap 26.4 per cent, The Americas 21.5 per cent, and Japan 17.7 per cent.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Chronic Chip Shortages Set To Get Worse
Chip Crisis Looming For All Australians Retailers Set To Be Heavily Hit
Supply Chain Issues Getting Worse Chromebooks & Graphic Cards Hit
CE Prices Set To Rise, As Brands Forced To Place Orders 12 Months Out
China Hoards Used Chipmaking Machines To Combat Shortage
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Wants New Rules To Break App Store Duopoly
ACCC Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
Australian Unemployment Rate Falls To 12-Year Low
Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
LG Electronics Delivers 6G Outdoors With New Power Capability
Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
Apple Pulls SharePlay Feature From iOS 15
Industry Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
Trend Micro Launches Security For Smart Devices
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Wants New Rules To Break App Store Duopoly
ACCC Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
ACCC Chair Rod Sims has called for new rules and regulations to address Apple and Google’s dominant position in app...
Read More