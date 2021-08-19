Apple has delayed the release of its SharePlay tech, which was originally expected to launch alongside iOS 15 this year.

The feature allows people to stream the same audio and video as other users, creating a group-style watching atmosphere. SharePlay was originally in developer beta versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15 and macOS Monterey, but has been pulled.

“SharePlay will also be disabled for use in their initial releases this fall,” Apple confirmed in a blog post.

“SharePlay will be enabled for use again in future developer beta releases and will launch to the public in software updates later this fall. Your team can continue developing SharePlay support for your apps by installing this development profile.”

No reason is given for the delay.

“We’re thrilled with the high level of enthusiasm we’ve seen from the developer community for SharePlay, and we can’t wait to bring it to users so that they can experience your apps with their friends and family in a whole new way.

“We appreciate how many teams have been hard at work building SharePlay experiences and to ensure there is no interruption in your development, we have provided a SharePlay Development Profile which will enable successful creation and reception of GroupSessions via the Group Activities API.”