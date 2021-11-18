There aren’t more devoted fans than Star Trek fans, so there’s been a global uproar when the latest spin-off show Discovery was pulled just days before its planned launch.

The fourth season of the sci-fi smash was set to debut on Netflix, but the streaming giant lost the global rights to Paramount+, who now have it scheduled for next year.

With fan anticipation at a peak, many are now searching out for pirated versions.

Either way, we hope everyone lives long and prospers.