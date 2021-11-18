HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Trekkies Fuming With New Series Canned Before Launch

Trekkies Fuming With New Series Canned Before Launch

18 Nov 2021

There aren’t more devoted fans than Star Trek fans, so there’s been a global uproar when the latest spin-off show Discovery was pulled just days before its planned launch.

The fourth season of the sci-fi smash was set to debut on Netflix, but the streaming giant lost the global rights to Paramount+, who now have it scheduled for next year.

With fan anticipation at a peak, many are now searching out for pirated versions.

Either way, we hope everyone lives long and prospers.

 

