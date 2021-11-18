HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Undoing Stranglehold So You Can Fix Your Own Device

Apple Undoing Stranglehold So You Can Fix Your Own Device

By | 18 Nov 2021

In a step towards making the world easier for Apple owners, the company, who are notorious for keeping everything in-house, are set to begin making parts and tools available for customers to fix their own expensive devices rather than having to go through dedicated services.

The Self Service Repair program will allow people to fix the display, battery and camera for their iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, with future moves set to allow regular punters to repair Mac computers with M1 chips.

The service will only be available in the US initially, but will spread out to other countries across 2022.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” says Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Dumped By Apple Qualcomm Cuts Global Chip Deal With BMW
Foxconn Expects Chip Shortage To Stretch Into Late 2022
Aussie Phone Sales Soar: Samsung & Apple, 5G In Demand
Apple Takes On Teams With ‘Business Essentials’
AirPods Pro 2 Coming For Your Ears Next Year
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optimism In Aussie Retail Sector Hits 10-Year-High: Deloitte
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/
Dumped By Apple Qualcomm Cuts Global Chip Deal With BMW
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/
LG TVs Deliver 90 Million Songs Through Apple Music
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/
Trekkies Fuming With New Series Canned Before Launch
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/
Peloton Announces $1B Stock Offering As Losses Mount
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optimism In Aussie Retail Sector Hits 10-Year-High: Deloitte
Latest News
/
November 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Four out of five Australian retailers are expecting to see sales growth this year, and most expect trading conditions to...
Read More