In a step towards making the world easier for Apple owners, the company, who are notorious for keeping everything in-house, are set to begin making parts and tools available for customers to fix their own expensive devices rather than having to go through dedicated services.

The Self Service Repair program will allow people to fix the display, battery and camera for their iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, with future moves set to allow regular punters to repair Mac computers with M1 chips.

The service will only be available in the US initially, but will spread out to other countries across 2022.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” says Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.