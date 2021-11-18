Owners of LG smart televisions can now easily access Apple Music, which gives them more than 90 million songs, more than 30,000 curated playlists, 4K videos and artist-hosted radio, bringing even more entertainment into our home.

If you’re running WebOS 4.0 or higher, the LG Content Store opens up this music world to subscribers, including time-synched lyrics if you want to stretch your vocal cords.

You can now also access your own music library with big-screen immersion.