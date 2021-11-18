LG TVs Deliver 90 Million Songs Through Apple Music
Owners of LG smart televisions can now easily access Apple Music, which gives them more than 90 million songs, more than 30,000 curated playlists, 4K videos and artist-hosted radio, bringing even more entertainment into our home.
If you’re running WebOS 4.0 or higher, the LG Content Store opens up this music world to subscribers, including time-synched lyrics if you want to stretch your vocal cords.
You can now also access your own music library with big-screen immersion.