TPG To Launch 5G Fixed Wireless Services Next Month

By | 7 May 2021
Despite recent staff departures causing stock prices to fall, TPG Telecom are moving full steam ahead with its 5G fixed wireless services, with plans to roll it out from June.

The company’s CEO and Managing Director Iñaki Berroeta revealed the news to shareholders at the company’s general meeting yesterday.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that we will begin inviting selected customers to access our 5G fixed wireless services next month,” Berroeta said.

“Take-up of our fixed wireless services has been encouraging as we expand the service across more brands and channels.

“At the recent millimetre wave auction, we secured spectrum holdings in all available licence areas which will significantly increase capacity for our fixed wireless and 5G mobile services.”

