Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC is being sued for restricting the sale of downloadable PlayStation games to its own online store, which constitutes an unlawful monopoly, according to a class action suit.

The suit explains that Sony stopped third-party retailers like Amazon and Walmart from selling download codes for PlayStation games.

“Sony’s monopoly allows it to charge supracompetitive prices for digital PlayStation games, which are significantly higher than their physical counterparts sold in a competitive retail market, and significantly higher than they would be in a competitive retail market for digital games,” the suit says.

The result of this lawsuit could be that PlayStation games are reduced in price – a win for gamers and third-party retailers alike.