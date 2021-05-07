HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > HP > Alloys Scores HP Distribution Deal For Australia

Alloys Scores HP Distribution Deal For Australia

By | 7 May 2021
, ,

Victorian-based distributor Alloys has inked a deal to sell HP’s large format printing solutions in the Australian market.

The deal includes the HP DesignJet Aqueous wide format, HP Low Volume Latex, and HP Pagewide, which can be viewed in Alloys showrooms in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide throughout this month.

“The HP range of Large Format Printers is a perfect addition to our portfolio because it advances our market leading position in this market. HP have a significant investment in this category and match our desire for great product delivered with expertise,” said Alloys CEO, Paul Harman.

“This partnership with HP LFP and Alloys provides the channel with an opportunity to source these products from a specialist distributor who is set up to assist with everything in the sales process.

“We believe we can help HP and the partners grow the opportunities for sales of HP LFP products in Australia.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
53% Of Cellnet Now Owned By German Distributor
Bleeding Tens Of Millions, Toll Express Delivery Business Puts For Sale Sign Up
CE & Appliance Retailers Facing Triple Whammy This Christmas, Dan Andrew Slammed
Stuff Lockdown, CE & Pro Audio Is Booming & The Cash Is Pouring In
Distributor Dicker Data Appoints New Head Of AV & New Business Development Manager For AV
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Netflix Planning ‘N-Plus’ Content Hub
Industry Latest News Netflix
/
May 7, 2021
/
Encrypted Messaging Apps Targeted By Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Twitter Just Introduced A Tip Jar For Some Reason
Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Klipsch Not Saying How Much ‘Faulty’ Soundbars Will Cost The Company
Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Peloton Says Tread Recall Will Reduce Quarterly Sales By $212 Million
Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Netflix Planning ‘N-Plus’ Content Hub
Industry Latest News Netflix
/
May 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A customer survey sent out by Netflix reveals future plans to create an online platform called N-Plus, which will house...
Read More