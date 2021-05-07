Victorian-based distributor Alloys has inked a deal to sell HP’s large format printing solutions in the Australian market.

The deal includes the HP DesignJet Aqueous wide format, HP Low Volume Latex, and HP Pagewide, which can be viewed in Alloys showrooms in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide throughout this month.

“The HP range of Large Format Printers is a perfect addition to our portfolio because it advances our market leading position in this market. HP have a significant investment in this category and match our desire for great product delivered with expertise,” said Alloys CEO, Paul Harman.

“This partnership with HP LFP and Alloys provides the channel with an opportunity to source these products from a specialist distributor who is set up to assist with everything in the sales process.

“We believe we can help HP and the partners grow the opportunities for sales of HP LFP products in Australia.”