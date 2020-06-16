HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Timing Right For AirPods Studio Unveiling At WWDC

Timing Right For AirPods Studio Unveiling At WWDC

By | 16 Jun 2020
Apple could be gearing up to unveil its awaited over-ear headphones – rumoured to be called AirPods Studio, or AirPods X – at the upcoming WWDC event that commences on 22nd June.

According to a report from The Information, Apple shifted the manufacturing of this new product from China to Vietnam, in order to ensure the supply chain for the AirPods Studio. This could point to a near-term release date, or at least unveiling date. Towards the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rumoured that the launch of the AirPods Studio would be delayed until 2021.

Historically, the WWDC event has set the stage for the announcement of many new Apple products, which tend to go on sale soon afterwards.

According to multiple leaks made on Twitter, the AirPods Studio headphones will cost around US$350-399.

The headphones are widely expected to have active noise-cancelling (ANC) technology, Bluetooth 5.0, a H1 chip for quick connection to devices, and a battery life of 24 hours.

