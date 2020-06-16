Google Pixel 4a Rumoured October Delay

Google is rumoured to have delayed the release of the Pixel 4a smartphone to October, despite the former Pixel 3a series being launched in May last year.

The news follows speculation the Pixel 4a was going to be unveiled at Google I/O, however, the event was cancelled amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Several leaks have since emerged online, with the most recent coming from tech tipster, John Prosser, who claims the popular Black version of the Pixel 4a will launch in October.

Prosser claims the device’s October launch will occur despite a mid-July announcement.

He states timelines for the smartphone were pushed due to “market conditions” not supply chain logistics, with units ready to ship.

Commentators suggest an October release for the mid-range Pixel 4a could even be around the same time as the Pixel 5 announcement.

The news comes as most tech companies grapple with the economic impact of coronavirus, searching for an opportune moment to release new products, and in some cases suspending high-tech launches.

The new Pixel 4a is expected to land with 64GB of storage and a 5.81-inch OLED screen. The 4a will reportedly also forgo the Active Edge feature.