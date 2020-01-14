HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Time To Splurge: Amazon Apple Sale Sees Lowest Prices Ever

By | 14 Jan 2020
Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro are some of the most sought after audio devices on the market – and Amazon is helping bolster those numbers.

Finally, Amazon has the latest AirPods Pro on sale which has seen them hit the lowest price ever.

The Apple AirPods 2nd generation are also being sold at one of its lowest prices.

If you search for Apple AirPods on Amazon, search results will reveal the prices of both the 2nd generation and Pro are being sold at below current retail prices.

The sales are inclusive of other Apple features too – a purchase of the AirPods comes included with the Wireless Charging Case in the latest model.

You can view the Amazon sale through this link: https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Wireless-Charging-Latest/dp/B07PYLT6DN/?tag=techtimesaf-20

