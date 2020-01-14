Google Pixel 4a Range Leaked In Photos: New Features Revealed

Last May, Google caused surprise when they entered the smartphone market with the Google Pixel 3a – a mid-range smartphone with an appealing price tag.

Now, speculation and leaks have revealed Google is set to release a new range: the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL.

The Pixel 4 and 4XL were a popular smartphone but failed to meet the hype of the previous Pixel 3 models. This upcoming range may be an attempt from Google to win back over fanfare.

The leaked renders of the budget device came from popular tech website SlashLeaks, who are known to be a credible and reliable source.

Returning features for the Pixel 4a is the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, for easily unlocking your phone, which was dropped in the Pixel 4 and was replaced by facial unlocking technology.

Leaked photos also reveal a 3.5mm headphone jack in the case renders – a change from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 models that excluded this feature.

But perhaps the biggest feature introduced is the ‘punch-hole’ front-facing camera, rather than the large top bezel which had housed all the face unlock tech in previous models.

The latest Pixel 4a range is also anticipated to be a lighter, cheaper version of the Pixel 4, despite new features.

The Pixel 4a is expected to be a 5.7-inch display, which is a slight improvement on the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a.

On the back of the phone, the camera module suggests that Google has removed the dual camera featured on the Pixel 4 and has instead opted for a single camera with an LED flash.

The charging port is a USB-C and in terms of power – it’s expected the Pixel 4a range will come with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or 765, with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space.

There may also be a 6GB and 128GB version – similar to Apple’s iPhone ranges.

The Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL range has an expected release date for May 2020.