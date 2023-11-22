HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > The Top Last Minute Black Friday Deals From Acer

The Top Last Minute Black Friday Deals From Acer

By | 22 Nov 2023

Acer has launched its Cyber deals including new laptops and PCs, from the Swift range to the Predator Triton and the Helios 3D. 

Check out the best Acer Cyber deals below to get a jump on holiday shopping.  

The following models are eligible from Acer Online: 

 

 

  • Predator Triton 14, complete with Windows 11 Pro, Intel Core i7-13th Gen, 32GB RAM, 1024GB SSD, and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. It’s on sale for A$2,997, from A$4,599. 

 

  • Acer TRITON 17X, which is complete with Windows 11 Pro, Intel Core i9-13th Gen, 64GB RAM, 4,096GB (2 x 2TB RAID), and a Nvidia RTX 4090. Currently on sale for A$5,997, from A$8,999. 

 

  • Acer Swift GO 14, complete with Windows 11 Home, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.  It’s currently retailing for A$977, from A$1,299. 

  • Acer Swift GO 14, complete with Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i7-13th Gen, 2.8K OLED, 16GB RAM, 1,024GB SSD (Special Gold Edition). Retailing for A$1,697, from A$1,999. 

 

Deals Available On Harvey Norman: 

 

 

  • Acer Aspire 5 15, complete with Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i7-13th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.  It’s on sale for A$798, from A$1,298. 

 

 

  • Acer Nitro 5, complete with Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i7-12th Gen, 144Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, it’s retailing for A$1,498, previously A$2,398. 


