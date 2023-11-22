Ahead of the 40th anniversary for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), it’s partnered with Skullcandy to release the new Skullcandy x TMNT Push Active True Wireless Earbuds, and the Skullcandy x TMNT PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset.

Both have been inspired by the green slime that transformed the turtles into heroes, and feature state of the art audio technology, with nods to favourite characters. This collaboration is limited edition and is currently available at Skullcandy.com.au.

The design features transparent and glow in the dark elements. The TCRI Mutagen Ooze has been poured all over the earbuds, whereas the headset features turtle-shell earcups, a manhole cover inside the ear cushion, a radioactive headband, and a pepperoni pizza boom mic.

There’s custom, interchangeable ear gel and suspension headband colours, where fans can choose to showcase the favourite turtles, whether it be red for Raphael, purple for Donatello, orange for Michelangelo, or blue for Leonardo.

VP of Marketing at Skullcandy, Justin Regan said “With nods to skate culture, gaming and killer soundtracks, the TMNT franchise shares a lot of core elements with the Skullcandy brand. We wanted to pay tribute to the fandom by redesigning our Push Active earbuds and PLYR headset to ooze nostalgia for the beloved characters. With this exclusive drop we hope fans new and old will cue the theme song, bring out the pizza, and celebrate the fearless foursome.”

The Skullcandy x TMNT Push Active True Wireless Earbuds retail for A$179.95. See blow the specifications:

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology: For hands free voice commands to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, turn on Stay-Aware Mode, activate device assistant, launch Spotify Tap, etc.

For hands free voice commands to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, turn on Stay-Aware Mode, activate device assistant, launch Spotify Tap, etc. Over-the-Air Updates: Update via the Skullcandy App for new features.

Update via the Skullcandy App for new features. Flexible Over-Ear Hooks

Premium Audio Quality: Expertly-tuned acoustic drivers, and dual noise-reducing microphones for natural, clear call quality and a noise-isolating fit.

Expertly-tuned acoustic drivers, and dual noise-reducing microphones for natural, clear call quality and a noise-isolating fit. Up to 44 Hours of Battery Life: 10 hours (earbuds) and 34 hours (charging case).

10 hours (earbuds) and 34 hours (charging case). USB-C Rapid Charging Case: 10 minutes in the case gives 2 hours battery life.

10 minutes in the case gives 2 hours battery life. True Wireless via Bluetooth 5.2

Auto On / Connect

IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance

Built-in Tile Finding Technology: If one earbud is misplaced, ‘ring’ it from the Tile app.

The Skullcandy x TMNT PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset retails for A$249.99. See below the specifications: