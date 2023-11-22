HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
iPhone 16 Pro Battery Prototype Tipped

iPhone 16 Pro Battery Prototype Tipped

22 Nov 2023

Apple is tipped to be overhauling its cooling framework for its iPhone 16 series, which looks likely now a new leak of the iPhone 16 Pro battery prototype has emerged.

The image features a brushed metal bracket encloses the battery, which probably helps to cool it down.

The image also shows that the iPhone 16 Pro’s Li-Ion battery cell is listed with a 3,355 mAh (13.02Wh) capacity with the exact J-shape as the batteries on the iPhone 15 Pro series and is made by China’s Desay Corporation.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a somewhat lesser 3,274mAh battery cell capacity but it remains unclear on if this early prototype battery design and capacity will end up being the ones used on iPhone 16 Pro production models.



Read More