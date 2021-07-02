HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > The Top 10 Mobile Games Of 2021 – So Far

The Top 10 Mobile Games Of 2021 – So Far

By | 2 Jul 2021
,

Global spending on mobile games is up from 2020, but adoption is down – the result of the tapering off of new gamers now that the outside world is again available to them.

This is all according to figures compiled by Sensor Tower.

Global spending on mobile games reached $USD44.7 billion in the first half of 2021, up 17.9 per cent from the same period in 2020.

This falls short of the 25.5 per cent rise from first half 2019 to 2020, due in part to the skewed adoption figures caused by the lockdown.

The App Store experienced $26 billion of in-game spending, up 13.5 percent, while Google Play’s marketplace jumped 24.7 percent to $18.7 billion, up from $15 billion in 2020.

Honor of Kings by Tencent was the number one earner in the first half of 2021, generating more than $USD1.5 billion.

Game for Peace/Peacekeeper Elite from PUBG Mobile fell just short of $1.5 billion mark, coming in at number two. As Sensor Tower notes, these figures only take into account the Apple and Google store purchases, and not the numerous third-party stores that Chinese customers tend to use.

Genshin Impact, Roblox, and Coin Master rounded out the top five.

