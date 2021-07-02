New images have leaked of Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Watches, one of which will feature the new OS developed jointly with Google as well as a popular returning feature from the Galaxy Watch 3.

The rotating bezel will be back on the watch, which according to the leaks will be called the “Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic”; another version, the Galaxy Watch 4, leaked last week and will be more similar to the Galaxy Watch Active2, which did not feature the rotating bezel.

As reported on AndroidHeadlines, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available in 42mm, 44mm and 46mm sizes, with black, white, and grey colour options; the cases will come in either steel or aluminium, and any 20mm watch band will be usable.

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch range is expected to be revealed at a Galaxy Unpacked event around the beginning of August, though an official date has yet to be announced.