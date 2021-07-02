HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Leaked Images Show Two Versions Of New Samsung Watch

Leaked Images Show Two Versions Of New Samsung Watch

By | 2 Jul 2021
, ,

New images have leaked of Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Watches, one of which will feature the new OS developed jointly with Google as well as a popular returning feature from the Galaxy Watch 3.

The rotating bezel will be back on the watch, which according to the leaks will be called the “Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic”; another version, the Galaxy Watch 4, leaked last week and will be more similar to the Galaxy Watch Active2, which did not feature the rotating bezel.

As reported on AndroidHeadlines, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available in 42mm, 44mm and 46mm sizes, with black, white, and grey colour options; the cases will come in either steel or aluminium, and any 20mm watch band will be usable.

The next-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch range is expected to be revealed at a Galaxy Unpacked event around the beginning of August, though an official date has yet to be announced.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung S21 Ultra Takes Out Top Honours At Mobile Awards
Samsung Pledges Five Years Of Security Updates For Enterprise Devices
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak Shows Three Colour Options
Samsung Develops Largest-Storage Capacitor For 5G Phones
Samsung Shows Off Unified Interface For Next Galaxy Watch
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Can You Actually Trust Mitsubishi Electric As New Scandal Unfolds?
Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/
Peloton Sued After 3-Year-Old Suffers Third-Degree Burns
Industry Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/
Optus Customers Hit With Nationwide Outage
Latest News Optus
/
July 2, 2021
/
Samsung S21 Ultra Takes Out Top Honours At Mobile Awards
Latest News MWC 2021 Samsung
/
July 2, 2021
/
Sports, Books And The Weather: Growth Areas In Apps
Industry Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Can You Actually Trust Mitsubishi Electric As New Scandal Unfolds?
Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Is Mitsubishi Electric a Company you can trust and is the Japanese business just another arrogant Company similar to Toshiba,...
Read More