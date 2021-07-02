HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > The Top 10 Grossing Mobile Apps In 2021 – So Far

The Top 10 Grossing Mobile Apps In 2021 – So Far

By | 2 Jul 2021
,

An incredible $AUD84 billion was spent on apps through Google and Apple’s app stores during the first half of 2021, according to the latest data from Sensor Tower.

This figure dwarfs the $AUD69.7 billion spent in the first half of 2020, when most people were stuck at home during the pandemic.

TikTok was the top-grossing mobile apps on both Google and Apple, with $USD920 million spent on the video app during the first half of the year, up 74 per cent over the same period last year.

YouTube raised $564.7 million, while Tinder saw revenues of $USD520.3 million.

Check out the top earners, below.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Sports, Books And The Weather: Growth Areas In Apps
YouTube Launches 4K, Dolby 5.1 Offering
Are The Days Numbered For Apple’s Pre-Installed Apps?
YouTube Bans Masthead Ads For Alcohol, Politics, And More
Laser Moves Into Branded Licencing Disney & Pebble Gear
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Can You Actually Trust Mitsubishi Electric As New Scandal Unfolds?
Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/
Peloton Sued After 3-Year-Old Suffers Third-Degree Burns
Industry Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/
Optus Customers Hit With Nationwide Outage
Latest News Optus
/
July 2, 2021
/
Samsung S21 Ultra Takes Out Top Honours At Mobile Awards
Latest News MWC 2021 Samsung
/
July 2, 2021
/
Sports, Books And The Weather: Growth Areas In Apps
Industry Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Can You Actually Trust Mitsubishi Electric As New Scandal Unfolds?
Latest News
/
July 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Is Mitsubishi Electric a Company you can trust and is the Japanese business just another arrogant Company similar to Toshiba,...
Read More