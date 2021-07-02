An incredible $AUD84 billion was spent on apps through Google and Apple’s app stores during the first half of 2021, according to the latest data from Sensor Tower.

This figure dwarfs the $AUD69.7 billion spent in the first half of 2020, when most people were stuck at home during the pandemic.

TikTok was the top-grossing mobile apps on both Google and Apple, with $USD920 million spent on the video app during the first half of the year, up 74 per cent over the same period last year.

YouTube raised $564.7 million, while Tinder saw revenues of $USD520.3 million.

Check out the top earners, below.