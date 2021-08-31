HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > JBL > “The Rock” Gives Seal Of Approval To New JBL Headphones

“The Rock” Gives Seal Of Approval To New JBL Headphones

By | 31 Aug 2021
JBL has teamed up with Under Armour to add headphones inspired by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to UA’s Project Rock range.

The new UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones are a wireless pair of headphones designed for intense workout sessions, and feature IPX4 sweatproofing as well as quick-drying hand-washable ear cushions. They come stamped with Johnson’s “Brahma Bull” logo, with JBL saying the star “personally approved” every feature.

Featuring both ANC and an Ambient Aware mode as well as TalkThru, the headphones offer up to 45 hours of battery life, support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and an auto-pause function that stops music when a cup is lifted off the ear.

According to Pascal Van Laer, Vice President and General Manager, Headphones and Wearables at JBL owner Harman, the headphones offer athletes high sound quality and rugged durability.

“Fine-tuned with Dwayne Johnson’s audio preferences and built with Under Armour’s proprietary technology, this headphone makes for a perfect addition to our continued partnership with UA,” he said.

The UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones retail for EUR 299 (around $440 AUD), though no details on local pricing or availability have yet been released.

