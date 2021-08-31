HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Celebrate Spring With New Mini Wine Fridge

LG Celebrate Spring With New Mini Wine Fridge

By | 31 Aug 2021

LG Electronics Australia has announced the LG 8-Bottle Mini Wine Fridge will be available in Australia just in time for the changing of the season.

Better still, the company is offering a massive discount to customers that order the fridge direct before September 30 – a price of $349, inclusive of free shipping.

The fridge retails elsewhere for RRP $659.

Dimension-wise the fridge is a tight 282mm W x 497mm H x 534mm D, and includes adjustable temperature settings, double-glazed glass, and a LED Electronic Temperature Display Window allowing you to monitor the temperature without opening the fridge.

“Australian consumers are getting creative with their spaces, investing in luxury living and entertaining guests and family at home,” said Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia.

“LG research found that 90 per cent of Australian consumers do not have a high expertise when it comes to how to properly store wine.

“Our smaller Wine Fridge model makes it easy for any wine enthusiast to preserve and store their wines. This product is designed to protect wine from environmental changes and fluctuations in humidity for the longer term, which is something regular refrigerators cannot deliver on.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
LG Now Flogging Advertising On Their TVs
Samsung, LG To Reveal Next-Gen OLED Display Tech
Samsung To Raise Vietnam Investment, Despite COVID
LG’s First 42-Inch OLED TV Delayed Until 2022
LG Faces Billion-Dollar Battery Fire Disaster
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT: Stock Supply Going To Retailers Who Play Ball With Brands
Latest News
/
August 31, 2021
/
GoPro Hero 10 Black Images, Specs Leak
Latest News
/
August 31, 2021
/
2GB’s Fordham Reclaims Sydney Breakfast Crown
Content Latest News
/
August 31, 2021
/
NBN Speeds Reach Highest Yet, 300k More Premises To Get Fibre
ACCC Latest News NBN
/
August 31, 2021
/
Aussie Broadband Sails Past FY21 Forecast
Latest News
/
August 31, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT: Stock Supply Going To Retailers Who Play Ball With Brands
Latest News
/
August 31, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Harvey Norman shares have fallen 2.9% this afternoon, as investors question whether the next six months will be as good...
Read More