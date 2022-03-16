Accenture (NYSE: ACN) have released a report on the “Metaverse Continuum”, “a spectrum of digitally enhanced worlds, realities, and business models poised to revolutionize life and enterprise in the next decade”.

The Accenture Technology Vision 2022 report discusses how technology has resulted in momentous change and that society has reached the era of the Metaverse Continuum. Accenture, who in response to this change have launched the Accenture Metaverse Continuum business group, have warned businesses that they need to either adopt these changes or be left behind.

According to Accenture, the next 10 years will introduce more virtual worlds and see them expand in complexity, with new kinds of currencies, media, art, entertainment, commerce and more.

Paul Doherty, Chief Executive of the Metaverse Continuum Business Group states that “The next generation of the internet is unfolding and will drive a new wave of digital transformation far greater than what we’ve seen to date, transforming the way we all live and work”.

“Our vision of the metaverse as a continuum challenges prevailing, narrower views and highlights why organizations must act today, or find themselves operating in worlds designed by, and for, someone else.”

In surveying over 4,600 business and technology leaders across 23 industries and 35 countries, Accenture found that 71% of executives speculate that the metaverse will positively affect their business, while 42% believe that the changes will be transformational.

Accenture have already taken early steps into adopting their own metaverse, known as the Nth floor. Company staff interact and collaborate in the Nth floor, and they expect at least 150,000 new staff will be introduced to the metaverse on their first day.

As there are currently no set rules for business in the metaverse, Accenture believe now is the time for morally responsible foundations to be developed.

“As the line between people’s physical and digital lives further blurs, organizations have the opportunity and obligation now to build a responsible metaverse — addressing issues like trust, sustainability, personal safety, privacy, responsible access and use, diversity and more” says Doherty. “The actions and choices they make today will set the stage for the future.”

The report recognizes four key trends that business need to keep an eye on.

WebMe: Putting the Me in Metaverse: Reconstructing and reimagining, Web3 will transform the internet from a bank of web pages and address into a smooth and interactive 3D world.

Programmable World: Our Planet, Personalized: The way in which our digital world and our real world interact, and the way that each will change as a result.

The Unreal: Making Synthetic, Authentic: AI is already an incredibly important aspects for businesses and data and this is only going to grow. The line between real and fake is disappearing and the thought process will shift from something being real world or AI to created, and worry more about what is authentic, in terms of data, content and brand.

Computing the Impossible: New Machines, New Possibilities: Developing technology creating more advanced machines and tools, such as quantum computing, than we have ever seen before is allowing businesses to achieve things only recently thought to be impossible with traditional computing. The ability to make the most of next generation computing will determine a businesses success, and 94% of executives agree with this.

More than ever, businesses are looking to the future and beginning to adopt the Metaverse Continuum. Accenture have invested in this thought process early and encourage others to do the same.