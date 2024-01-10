HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Asus Debuts 480Hz QHD OLED Gaming Monitor At CES

Asus Debuts 480Hz QHD OLED Gaming Monitor At CES

By | 10 Jan 2024

Asus just introduced the world’s first OLED gaming monitor featuring a massive 480Hz native refresh rate with a 2,560 x 1,440p resolution.

The ROG Swift PG27AQDP monitor also features a peak brightness of 1,300 nits at low ABL (one of the highest we’ve seen), DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, and its MLA OLED panel from LG.

The PG27AQDP was featured as part of a trio of new OLED monitors that were introduced at CES 2024.

The Swift OLED PG32UCDP also was shown at CES and has a 32-inch dual-refresh rate monitor with the capability to toggle with a simple press of a button between 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz. The specs appear to be similar or the same panel as the LG UltraGear 34GS95QE.

The larger of the above is the 39-inch Swift PG39WCDM monitor, which that Asus claims can reach a peak brightness of 1,3000 nits, matching LG’s UltraGear 39GS95QE.

The Swift PG39WCDM also has an incorporated Smart KVM switch that lets users command two devices effortlessly.

Asus claims these two monitors have a 0.03 millisecond response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

To see how the ROG PG27AQDP ultimately measures up with Asus competitors, we can only determine once the price is released, but it certainly livened things up at CES this year.

 



