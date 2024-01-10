HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TP-Link Unveils New Video Door Lock At CES

TP-Link Unveils New Video Door Lock At CES

By | 10 Jan 2024

TP-Link revealed its new video door lock, the Tapo DL130, which is Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri compatible and has seven unlocking methods inclusive of a fingerprint scanner, a built-in keypad, and Apple Home Key on iPhones or Apple Watch.

According to TP-Link, users can unlock the device in less than a second with its fingerprint scanner and that the lock also comprises of a built-in door sensor allowing users to check when it’s open or closed.

The Tapo DL 130 is also HomeKit-compatible and has a 2k resolution camera that records with a 180-degree field of view.

TP-Link’s answer to a personalised locking mechanism also has a built-in spotlight for colour night vision, and the ability to play customised messaged when visitors arrive.

Other competitors on the market include Lockly’s Vision Elite and Eufy’s offerings but neither supports HomeKit, which gives Tapo the advantage.

For the Tapo DL 130, Australian pricing and availability for the new door lock has not been released.

Other smart home products TP-Link announced during CES 2024 include:

  • “Tapo D225 Video Doorbell Camera — A 2K video doorbell with Google Home and Amazon Alexa support.
  • Tapo RV30 Plus — A robot vacuum with mopping and an auto-empty dock with “LiDAR & Gyro Dual Navi System.”
  • Tapo L930-5 Wi-Fi RGBIC light strip — 50 addressable zones, compatible with HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, and available now.
  • Tapo P400M Matter outdoor plug — A IP65 weatherproof and Wi-Fi-connected (using Wi-Fi 4) dual outdoor outlet supporting up to 1800W loads.
  • Tapo P110 energy-monitoring Wi-Fi plug — Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings.”


About Post Author
Group Editor
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Sennheiser Uses CES 2024 To Debut Three New Earbud / Headphone Products
Alienware Reveals Two New QD-OLED Gaming Monitors
Philips’ Smart Lock Lets Users Unlock Doors With Their Palms
L’Oréal Groupe Unveils Infrared Hair Dryer At CES 2024
Ecovacs Updates Range, CES Reveal
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 27
Lenovo Unveils More Than 40 Devices at CES 2024 Featuring AI, CoPilot Key
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Asus Debuts 480Hz QHD OLED Gaming Monitor At CES
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Sennheiser Uses CES 2024 To Debut Three New Earbud / Headphone Products
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Wi-Fi 7 Certified
MultiGigabit Wi-Fi Comes to 2024 Devices As Wi-Fi 7 Rolls Out
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Alienware Reveals Two New QD-OLED Gaming Monitors
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 27
Lenovo Unveils More Than 40 Devices at CES 2024 Featuring AI, CoPilot Key
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo has unveiled more than 40 new devices and solutions which feature AI integration and the new Windows CoPilot key...
Read More