TP-Link revealed its new video door lock, the Tapo DL130, which is Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri compatible and has seven unlocking methods inclusive of a fingerprint scanner, a built-in keypad, and Apple Home Key on iPhones or Apple Watch.

According to TP-Link, users can unlock the device in less than a second with its fingerprint scanner and that the lock also comprises of a built-in door sensor allowing users to check when it’s open or closed.

The Tapo DL 130 is also HomeKit-compatible and has a 2k resolution camera that records with a 180-degree field of view.

TP-Link’s answer to a personalised locking mechanism also has a built-in spotlight for colour night vision, and the ability to play customised messaged when visitors arrive.

Other competitors on the market include Lockly’s Vision Elite and Eufy’s offerings but neither supports HomeKit, which gives Tapo the advantage.

For the Tapo DL 130, Australian pricing and availability for the new door lock has not been released.

Other smart home products TP-Link announced during CES 2024 include: