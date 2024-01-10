Lenovo has unveiled more than 40 new devices and solutions which feature AI integration and the new Windows CoPilot key that summons Generative AI support.

They include new ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops, new Yoga 2-in-1 convertibles, ThinkCentre desktops and Legion gaming computers. It also announced two new proof of concept products, a tablet, a software app, Motorola AI features, and accessories.

Unsurprisingly, the integration of artificial intelligence is a key feature. Some 11 Lenovo Yoga laptops come with Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone, a new software for creators, artists, and anybody looking to harness the power of generative AI. The new software offers image generation, which transforms text-based descriptions and sketches into visuals. Users type whatever they want to see, and the system creates a visual representation.

The two proof of concept products were a mouse and keyboard that uses mechanical movement and solar irradiation for its power. There is no need for external charging.

Here are some key items from the range with Australian availability and pricing listed below, where known.

Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 9, 16-inch Intel) From $3699

The Yoga Pro 9i has the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, a Lenovo AI Core chip for powering AI functionality, and a large battery for nonstop use.

You get Lenovo X Power, which is a tuning solution powered by machine learning for enhancing tasks such as 3D rendering and film colour correction by optimizing performance, battery life and cooling efficiency.

It has the new Windows 11 Copilot key, which summons the Windows’ GPT generative AI companion. It answers questions in plain English, summarises emails, generate images, composes songs and more.

You can choose between a 16-inch 3.2K Mini-LED or IPS display, the latest Intel Core Ultra H Series Chips, and up to an RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 $3599

This business-oriented laptop currently features an Intel Core Ultra H-series processor, Intel Arc graphics, up to 2TB of PCIe storage, and a 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display. You can choose up to a 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate display with 400 nits of brightness. It comes with a large 57 Ehr battery, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 USB 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5mm combo headphone jack.

You can also choose Wi-Fi 6e or the newly certified Wi-Fi 7 for wireless connectivity.

There’s a newly designed webcam, touchpad and display options. This ThinkPad supports the Windows 11 Copilot key and AI options. According to reports, versions with U-series Ultra processors will roll out in the first months of this year.

Legion Pro 7i (Gen 9, 16-inch) $4999

This gaming laptop has similar specs to the 2023 Legion Pro 5i with a 16-inch QHD 2560×1600 pixel non-touch matte display with 500 nits of brightness, 100 percent sRGB colour and is Pantone certified.

You can choose up to an Intel Core i9-14900 HX processor , Intel UHD and RTX 4000 graphics, up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and PCIe gen4 storage. It supports Wi-Fi 6e but there is no mention of Wi-Fi 7 in the specs. The battery has been upgraded to 99.9 Wh capacity and you get a new age 330W GaN power adapter.

Lenovo is highlighting the AI capability of these laptops. It says this year’s LA AI chips allow Lenovo Legion and Lenovo LOQ laptops to achieve higher FPS, and increased power efficiency.

ThinkBook 13x, Gen 4 Price: TBA

Lenovo promotes its ThinkBook Gen 4 as a beautiful and powerful Intel Evo Edition laptop with fantastic battery life, a built-in Copilot key, and says it is Lenovo’s first carbon-neutral laptop for SMBs. It has a 13.5-inch ultra-narrow bezel display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and supports HDR400, Dolby Vision, TUV low light and Lenovo EyeSafe technology.

It has 4 x Harman/Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 4 x Microphone array, a full HD e-camera with a shutter, and a 74 Whr battery.

ThinkCentre Neo Ultra, TBA

Lenovo’s ThinkCentre neo Ultra features the latest Wi-Fi 7 for multigigabit speeds, can pack up to eight display ports for multitasking, and has easily upgradable memory and storage to fit the changing needs of the SMBs.

You can use its AI capabilities to generate programming code, creating images to reduce designer workload, crafting a song using an offline AI audio generator, conduct AI-driven live streaming, or collaborate with VR headsets to help enterprises with remote maintenance in the automotive and the manufacturing sectors.

You can choose up to an Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. It offers easily upgradeable memory and storage, says Lenovo.

Product range with Australian pricing