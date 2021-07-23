HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Nokia Team With Smartlabs For Nokia Smart Lighting

By | 23 Jul 2021
Smartlabs, a smart lighting company, has teamed with Nokia for a new range of lighting and electrical control products.

Nokia Smart Lighting products include Paddle and Dial switches, a four-button, multi-function Keypad, Outlet, and Bridge, and purposely mimic traditional lighting control systems (aka: light switches) so that they won’t spook your Nan.

Unlike the majority of smart bulbs, these can be controlled remotely even if the mains switch has been flicked to off – a common bugbear for smart houses that are still at the mercy of traditional on/off switches.

Nokia Smart Lighting devises use a dual mesh network, combing radio frequency and the exisiting wires in your home, meaning it  is more reliable.

Check out the entire range here.

