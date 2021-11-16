HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Texas Files Updated Antitrust Suit Against Google

Texas Files Updated Antitrust Suit Against Google

By | 16 Nov 2021

A group of U.S. states, led by Texas, have filed an amended complaint against Google, claiming the behemoth used its dominance to boost its advertising arm, using coercive tactics and breaching antitrust laws.

This follows last week’s decision, which upheld the European Union’s A$3.8 billion fine against Google for breaking antitrust laws.

The amended U.S. suit points to Google’s own top-secret “Project Bernanke” that used bidding data to its own advantage. Google claims the lawsuit misunderstands how the 2013 project worked.

“Just because Attorney General Paxton asserts something doesn’t make it true,” a spokesperson said of the suit.

“This lawsuit is riddled with inaccuracies.”

