Google Australia has this morning launched the Digital Future Initiative, which will see the global giant pour $1 billion into Australian infrastructure, research and partnerships.

Sundar Pichai – CEO of Google and Alphabet said of the initiative: “Australia can help lead the world’s next wave of innovation, harnessing technology to improve lives, create jobs, and make progress. To help, today we’re proud to make a five year, $1 billion commitment to launch the Digital Future Initiative to bring the benefits of technology to more Australians.”

In addition, Google has today launched its third Sydney office, in Pyrmont, with 550 new desks, an auditorium, and a space to host international events. The company has also submitted a development for a fourth Sydney office, to open in 2024.

“Since we started our first office here in a Sydney lounge room in 2002, Australian talent and creativity has been central to Google’s success, with products like Google Maps born right here in Australia,” explains Mel Silva – Managing Director, Google Australia & New Zealand.

“Today, with the Digital Future Initiative, we’re making our largest single investment ever in Australia, aiming to strengthen local capabilities and help build Australia’s digital economy for the future.”

The initiative will include major investments in digital infrastructure, Australian-made technology and talent with a first ever Australian Google research hub, a collaboration with the CSIRO to “solve big challenges”, and — according to economist Henry Ergas AO and Green Square Associates — will support 6,529 new direct jobs and 28,057 total jobs across Australia and deliver $1.259 billion in direct investment and $6.716 billion in total economic impact.

“The Digital Future Initiative is about bringing significant technology resources and capabilities to Australia, investing in the infrastructure that benefits people and businesses, and helping the best talent thrive here,” Silva said. “A strong digital future creates opportunities, improves the everyday and enables the extraordinary – and we’d love to help Australia and Australians make the most of the opportunity and build for tomorrow.”