Announced last September, Apple are allowing eight US states to store state IDs and driver licences in the Wallet app on their iPhones, but helping hand will come with conditions and costs.

Apple will also have sole control of the rollout, even though Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah “bear the burden of maintaining [the feature], at taxpayer expense.”

Meanwhile, Apple will retain control over when the feature is actually launched, and what devices it will be compatible with.

Also, state agencies will be responsible for maintaining the relevant systems and legal compliance, and Apple specifies how they report on its “performance”.

Adding further hurdles, the contract with the states requires them to market the feature, though Apple will review and have approval over that material.

The digital licence must also be offered to every new licence holder or renewal, and the states must promote it to anyone who regularly checks IDs, such as law enforcement.

This means the states must maintain tech systems at taxpayer expense, a move that obviously financially helps Apple and their shareholders.