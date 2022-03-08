HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Tesla’s Powerful New Cylindrical Battery “Game-Changer”

By | 8 Mar 2022

Tesla’s new tab-less cylindrical battery cell will be a “game-changer” in the EV sector, according to an industry trend report issued by the Korea Automotive Technology Institute (KATECH).

Tesla’s 4680 battery is just  46mm x 80mm and can offer six times the power of previous batteries, with five times the energy capacity.

“Automakers using the current unified cells and pouch cells will probably face difficulty in price competency with EVs equipped with the cylindrical battery cell that costs less to manufacture,” said KATECH.

“Tesla aims to lower the cost of producing batteries significantly to US$60 per kWh.

“It focuses on optimising technology and maintaining cost control through the internalisation of battery technology, which accounts for 40 percent of electric vehicle production costs.”



