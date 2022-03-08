HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Big W Store To Open In Sydney’s CBD

Big W Store To Open In Sydney’s CBD

By | 8 Mar 2022

Woolworths Group has announced it will open a large Big W store in Sydney’s CBD, in the hope that retail will soon return to the embattled city centre.

The Big W will stand alongside the recently renovated Woolworths at Sydney’s Town Hall, with construction expected to finish mid-year, with the store open by the end of 2022.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore called the store a “real vote of confidence” in the CBD’s future retail plans.

“We’re already seeing an upswing of activity as workers begin to return to city centre offices and a release in pent-up demand to be back in town among friends and colleagues, enjoying everything the city has to offer,” Moore said.

“By bringing together Woolworths and Big W in the one location we can improve the local shopping experience for our customers while driving more activity in Sydney’s Town Hall precinct,” said Woolworths Supermarkets MD, Natalie Davis.



