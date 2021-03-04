US software company Thryv has acquired Sensis, which operates online directories Yellow and White Pages, True Local and Whereis. Previous operators Telstra and Platinum Equity off-loaded Sensis for $250 million.

Thryv, which is based in Texas, is a software-as-a-service business that targets small business in Australia.

“The acquisition of Sensis follows our strategy of expanding internationally where small businesses are ready to modernise their operations in order to serve their customers faster and more efficiently,” said Thryv CEO Joe Walsh.

Sensis CEO John Allan will head Thryv’s Australian operations and report to Walsh.

Thryv’s SaaS products enable SMBs to accept appointments, build digital customer lists, e-mail and text customers, send reminders and notifications, deliver estimates among other things.