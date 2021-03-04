The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is taking applications for Australian news businesses wanting to register for the controversial News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code.

ACMA says the code has been designed to help support public-interest journalism in Australia.

The communications body has published a set of guidelines to help potential applicants determine whether they are eligible to register under the code.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said that eligible corporations that operate news businesses can apply via the ACMA website.

“The ACMA will assess applications and publish details about registered news businesses on its website,” O’Loughlin said.