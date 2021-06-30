The return of the Mobile World Congress has given top telecoms executives a soap box to call for a total overhaul of Europe’s regulatory framework.

They complained the regulatory framework was outdated and is based on networks of the previous century.

They said Europe’s telco space was falling apart, beset by 27 different sets of regulations while messaging services such as WhatsApp and Microsoft were getting a free ride on telecoms network infrastructures.

The telecom industry will invest some US$900 billion between now and 2025 and 80 percent of that will be in 5G, according to the mobile communications industry body GSMA.

The executives urged more cooperation between governments and companies to help them meet Europe’s ambitious 5G plan.