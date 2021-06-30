HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Develops Largest-Storage Capacitor For 5G Phones

By | 30 Jun 2021
Samsung has announced the development of a capacitor with the largest storage capacity for 5G smartphones.

The multi-layer ceramic component is as thin as human hair, and is capable of storing 27 microfarads of electric charge. It increases the storage capacity of its predecessor by 20 per cent.

It will be used for app processors and graphic processing units in future 5G phones.

“Along with the expanding commercialisation of 5G, demand for ultra-fine, high-performance MLCCs is growing rapidly,” said Kim Du-young, executive vice president at Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

“Samsung will continue efforts to develop new proprietary materials and innovate processing methods to keep its leading position in the market.”

