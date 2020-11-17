HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telcos Slam Telstra’s NBN Ambitions, Optus Leading Charge

Telcos Slam Telstra’s NBN Ambitions, Optus Leading Charge

By | 17 Nov 2020
, , ,

Optus is leading the charge against Telstra’s grand plans to restructure and buy the NBN, with the telco rival calling on the government to veto the possibility.

During its annual investor day last week, the telco giant detailed its corporate restructure and revealed there would be three separate legal entities – with one of the groups, InfraCo Fixed, a possible future acquirer of the NBN.

According to the Australian Financial Review, four out of five of the main rival telecommunications companies slammed the idea.

Aussie Broadband was the only company to welcome the news, while Optus frankly described the plan as a “terrible” decision for taxpayers, consumers and competition in the market.

Optus VP of regulatory and public affairs Andrew Sheridan said Telstra’s plan to buy back the NBN could destroy the fair competition created over the last decade.

“I think it would be a terrible outcome for Australian taxpayers, competition and consumers to think that we can somehow allow Telstra to buy back the NBN, when that would effectively shred 10 years worth of competition policy,” Sheridan told the publication.

“A separate InfraCo is still a very troubling scenario because there’s a lot of complexity there that we just don’t know about in terms of how it would operate.”

Sheridan also questioned if NBN should remain permanently controlled by the government.

Optus Managing Director Matt Williams exclusively told ChannelNews he was “surprised” at just how much resources and capabilities Telstra has in the telco market.

But despite this, Williams said he is confident Optus will succeed and he doesn’t take issue with the increased competition coming from Telstra.

“I feel great optimism for the future. We are focusing on our own growth and connecting every one of our customers.”

Meanwhile, Aussie Broadband CEO Phillip Britt told the AFR he believes Telstra’s acquisition of the NBN could be good news for the industry.

The government has not commented on the potential outcome of an NBN sale to Telstra.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Trump Bans Investment In Companies With Links To Optus & Vodafone TPG
Are Big Three Telco Plans Good Value?
High-Speed NBN Tops Five Million Users During COVID
Optus-Amaysim Merger Will Shrink Telco Industry, Report Claims
ACCC Gives Tick To NBN Wholesale Improvements
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo Slashes 20% Off Everything In Its eBay Store
eBay eBusiness Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: TPP Wholesale Domain Migration, Web Sites Down Emails Nobbled
Breaking News Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Retailers Lose Out on $100 Govt Voucher Purported To Boost Economy
Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Ultra-Lightweight Razer Book 13 On Preorder Now
Hardware Laptops Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
Google Giving Gmail Users More Privacy & Control Over What Data They Mine
Google Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo Slashes 20% Off Everything In Its eBay Store
eBay eBusiness Latest News
/
November 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Lenovo Australia is offering 20 per cent off all products in its eBay store in a limited-time promotion. Using the...
Read More