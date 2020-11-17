Samsung’s smart technology is entering a new channel with the release of its new Smart Monitor, billed as an innovative, do-it-all screen for home office and entertainment.

The monitor is available in 32-inch 4K, 32-inch full HD, and 27-inch full-HD, each with a two-channel speaker. It features Samsung’s Smart Hub system, which is an entertainment platform similar to that found in its smart TVs, as well as a variety of options for PC and mobile connectivity.

Galaxy users can connect with a tap using Tap View, and there are also options for app casting and Apple AirPlay 2; Samsung mobile users can also use DeX to connect for a full desktop experience.

Embedded wi-fi allows the monitor to connect to online Microsoft Office 365 applications without a PC, and users can also connect wirelessly to PCs and laptops through remote access. A USB-C port is built in, offering display, data, and 65W of power through a single connection; this is accompanied by Bluetooth 4.2 capability and additional USB ports.

According to Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, the Smart Monitor is designed to meet the needs of consumers working, learning, and entertaining themselves at home through the pandemic.

“With this new normal, it is no surprise that most indicators show a rise in digital activities and many are rethinking their technology use at home.

“Our new Smart Monitor is a direct response to that demand. Consumers no longer have to choose between a screen for one or the other as this display brings it all together,” she said.

For entertainment, the monitor allows streaming of services such as YouTube and Netflix, and comes with a remote control with built-in streaming hotkeys. It is also integrated with Samsung’s voice assistant, Bixby.

The M5 and M7 Smart Monitors are available now in the US, Canada, and China, with global releases to follow from the end of this month.