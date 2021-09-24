HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telcos Accuse NBN Of Profiteering From Lockdowns

Telcos Accuse NBN Of Profiteering From Lockdowns

By | 24 Sep 2021

The country’s telcos have banded together to accuse NBN Co of “failing its social responsibilities” by not providing additional capacity during the ongoing pandemic.

Telstra, Optus, TPG, Vocus and Aussie Broadband sent a scathing letter to NBN Co chief executive Stephen Rue yesterday, accusing the company of putting profits before their civil duty.

“We are thankful for the relief that NBN Co has provided in the past. However, now is not the right time to pull back on the levels of support NBN Co has provided for previous lockdowns, and now is not the right time to profit from Covid-driven increases in consumer demand,” the letter reads.

“The level of ‘relief’ offered by NBN Co for the current lockdowns is insufficient, and the rebates do not come anywhere close to covering the increases in wholesale costs paid by telecommunications providers to NBN Co.”

NBN Co was widely criticised in July when it offered up a paltry $5.2m credit package to retailers, which was deemed insufficient.

“The environment has changed significantly since the Delta outbreak in Sydney and the resulting lockdowns that have occurred in almost every state and territory since June 2021 have led to unexpected and significant increases in usage,” the letter continues.

“Using the current baseline, these increases have not been accommodated and as such RSPs have been exposed to significantly increased CVC overage charges.”

An NBN spokesman fired back at the claims, saying: “It is unfair and unrealistic to expect Australian taxpayers to offer additional subsidies beyond what is already in place to support and underpin the profits of retailers,” explaining its additional investments and revenue reduction schemes have cost the company over $100 million.

“We have continued to support internet retailers during the Covid pandemic and have capped additional revenues at pre-Covid growth levels to ensure we are not taking advantage of Covid.”

 

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Vita Group Sells Its 107 Telstra Shops To Telstra
Comms complaints fall again, but small businesses still lose
Telstra Promises Two-Hour iPhone Delivery
Telstra Aiming For 95% 5G Coverage By 2025
Telstra To Mandate Vaccines For Workers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Training Video Shows How To Talk People Into Buying Expensive Repairs
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Surface Duo Set For Android 11 update… One Day
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Semiconductor Industry Now Faces Labour Shortage
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Facebook To Go To Congress, Zuckerberg Goes Surfing
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Vita Group Sells Its 107 Telstra Shops To Telstra
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Training Video Shows How To Talk People Into Buying Expensive Repairs
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A series of training videos created by Apple have leaked onto the internet, and it’s going to make a strong...
Read More