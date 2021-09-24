HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Against EU Push For USB-C chargers Across All Phones

Apple Against EU Push For USB-C chargers Across All Phones

By | 24 Sep 2021

With the vision of reducing waste, the European Union is pushing for all phones to have industry standard USB-C chargers. But Apple claim the move “stifles innovation”.

It is estimated the move would cost €1.5 billion.

With around 420 million phones and other portable devices sold through Europe in the past year alone, politicians – who have been campaigning for more than a decade – point to the fact used and disused charging cables amount to 11,000 tonnes of waste each year.

Apple counter by claiming a shift away from the Lightening cable would create an “unprecedented volume” of waste.

They introduced the Lightening charger to replace the 30-pin connector in 2012, and switched to USB-C for iPads in 2018.

If passed, the EU proposal would come into effect in 2022 and companies would have two years to comply.

Apple are working with the EU to understand the implications of such a change and call the transition period a “major concern”. An Apple spokesperson says, “By 2030 every single Apple device and its usage will be carbon neutral.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Training Video Shows How To Talk People Into Buying Expensive Repairs
Mobile Gaming Will Be $158 Billion Industry By 2024
Apple Staff Turn On iPhone Maker CEO Riled
Apple Bans Fortnite Indefinitely From App Store
Here’s How Much Apple Will Give You For Your Old iPhone
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Training Video Shows How To Talk People Into Buying Expensive Repairs
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Surface Duo Set For Android 11 update… One Day
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Semiconductor Industry Now Faces Labour Shortage
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Facebook To Go To Congress, Zuckerberg Goes Surfing
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Vita Group Sells Its 107 Telstra Shops To Telstra
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Training Video Shows How To Talk People Into Buying Expensive Repairs
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A series of training videos created by Apple have leaked onto the internet, and it’s going to make a strong...
Read More