HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Working On Lenticular Displays

Apple Working On Lenticular Displays

By | 24 Sep 2021

Apple has patented an electronic device with a lenticular display.

Although the company, like most large tech companies, file patents every other day for things that will most likely never see the light of day, it doesn’t take a huge leap to see why this particular invention would be a great addition to Apple’s screens.

The patent reads: “Display #14 [of FIG. 1] may sometimes be a stereoscopic display that is configured to display three-dimensional content for a viewer. Stereoscopic displays are capable of displaying multiple two-dimensional images that are viewed from slightly different angles. When viewed together, the combination of the two-dimensional images creates the illusion of a three-dimensional image for the viewer.

“There are numerous ways to implement a stereoscopic display. Display 14 may be a lenticular display that uses lenticular lenses (e.g., elongated lenses that extend along parallel axes), may be a parallax barrier display that uses parallax barriers (e.g., an opaque layer with precisely spaced slits to create a sense of depth through parallax), may be a volumetric display, or may be any other desired type of stereoscopic display.”

 

 

About Post Author
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Training Video Shows How To Talk People Into Buying Expensive Repairs
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Surface Duo Set For Android 11 update… One Day
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Semiconductor Industry Now Faces Labour Shortage
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Facebook To Go To Congress, Zuckerberg Goes Surfing
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
Vita Group Sells Its 107 Telstra Shops To Telstra
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Training Video Shows How To Talk People Into Buying Expensive Repairs
Latest News
/
September 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A series of training videos created by Apple have leaked onto the internet, and it’s going to make a strong...
Read More