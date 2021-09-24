Apple has patented an electronic device with a lenticular display.

Although the company, like most large tech companies, file patents every other day for things that will most likely never see the light of day, it doesn’t take a huge leap to see why this particular invention would be a great addition to Apple’s screens.

The patent reads: “Display #14 [of FIG. 1] may sometimes be a stereoscopic display that is configured to display three-dimensional content for a viewer. Stereoscopic displays are capable of displaying multiple two-dimensional images that are viewed from slightly different angles. When viewed together, the combination of the two-dimensional images creates the illusion of a three-dimensional image for the viewer.

“There are numerous ways to implement a stereoscopic display. Display 14 may be a lenticular display that uses lenticular lenses (e.g., elongated lenses that extend along parallel axes), may be a parallax barrier display that uses parallax barriers (e.g., an opaque layer with precisely spaced slits to create a sense of depth through parallax), may be a volumetric display, or may be any other desired type of stereoscopic display.”