Tech & Coronavirus: FUJIFILM To Provide Medical Equipment In China

Today FUJIFILM has announced it will donate equipment and supplies to support the coronavirus medical response in China

The relief package, amounting to approximately US $1 million, includes the company’s medical diagnostic systems and devices that support clinical examination for pneumonia, alongside Fuji Xerox’s printers that can be used at medical sites.

‘FUJIFILM and its group companies extend their sincerest sympathies to all those infected and affected by the novel coronavirus,’ the company said in a statement.

The company is also continuing their support to medical sites in Wuhan and other impacted Chinese regions by providing medical equipment installation and maintenance services quickly.

Offering 24-hour support to customer inquiries is also being implemented by the tech company.