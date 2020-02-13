HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Paradigm Millenia LP Trio Soundbar Lands In Oz

Paradigm Millenia LP Trio Soundbar Lands In Oz

By | 13 Feb 2020
Initially launched at last year’s CEDIA Expo in Denver, Paradigm’s brand new slimline passive soundbar, the Millenia LP Trio, which features independent L/C/R channels housed in a highly polished black chrome finish, has landed in Australian.

Just landing into Audio Active warehouses, the new Millenia LP Trio will retail for $1,499 and can be purchased from any authorised Paradigm resellers.

Like other speakers in the Millenia series, the Trio tackles the high-end audio spectrum expected from Paradigm in a design that’s discreet for its size.

Measuring less than 2-inches deep when installed, the ultra-thin speaker offers state-of-the-art Paradigm reference technology wrapped in a sleek lifestyle design.

The Millenia LP Trio features three S-PAL aluminium dome tweeters with patented PPA (Perforated Phase Alignment) lens technology and six anodized aluminium uni-body cone bass/midrange drivers.

The rigid/mineral-filled ABS cabinet is sealed and features three sets of low-profile push style binding posts, and the speaker’s come with a frequency response of 160-21,000Hz (115Hz DIN).

The LP Trio is ideal for on-wall applications and includes a low-profile wall-mount bracket. As for freestanding configurations, two L brackets with adjustable feet are also included, which allows the speaker to sit on a shelf.

Millenia LP Trio’s high-frequency drivers feature:

  • Patented PPA lenses that smooths extended high frequency response for incredible details and widen sound radiation for deep and wide sound stage;
  • S-PAL satin-anodized pure-aluminium domes;
  • High-power apical formers; and
  • Advanced motor structures with extruded aluminium heat sinks.

Millenia LP Trio’s bass/midrange drivers feature:

  • High-performance S-PAL Aluminium Cones, which yields less distortion than polypropylene by moving resonance out the driver’s pass band, resulting in a cleaner and clearer sound;
  • Performance-optimised nitrile-butadiene rubber surrounds;
  • Nomex spiders;
  • High-power apical formers;
  • A high-performance motor assembly that includes 1.5-inch high-temperature aluminium voice coils and powerful neodymium magnets; and
  • Steel heat fin baskets.
