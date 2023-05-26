TCL has launched the newest addition to its Mini LED TV line-up, alongside a pair of gaming-friendly televisions, and a soundbar range.

The C845 is the newest addition to TCL’s Mini LED TV line-up, and boasts more local dimming zones then previous generations, to offer HDR 2,000 nits of brightness across 55’’, 65’’, 75’’, and 85’’ models.

The television is powered by AiPQ Processor 3.0, and sports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

For gamers, there is the TCL C745 which combines QLED with Full Array Local Dimming technology, 4K HDR, a refresh rate of 144Hz VRR, and a 240Hz game accelerator that boosts the smoothness and sharpness of images, giving exceptional and colourful HDR picture quality.

The TCL C645 is the slightly more affordable version, equipped with TCL QLED technology, packed with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and boasting a 120 HZ Game Accelerator.

Finally, the S64 Series Dolby Audio Soundbar range will bolster the overall audio experience for your TCL television

Local pricing and availability will be updated once we receive confirmation.