Acer have just announced the new Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) laptop, which has been designed for professionals that require high computing capability.

This lightweight laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7040 Series processors and up to AMD Radeon 780M graphics. Featuring AMD Ryzen AI on select models with select processors.

It has a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with an upgraded refresh rate of 120Hz and support for 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut providing true-to-life colours and images.

The Windows 11 based laptop showcases compatibility with up tp Wi-Fi 7, Microsoft Pluton, and multiple smart features allowing users to stay connected to fast wireless connections and secure private data.

it showcases an eye-catching design frame and colour display capabilities, it has an ultra-thin and light magnesium allow chassis with measures at 12.95mm (0.51 inches), weighs 1.23kg (2.71 lbs) and has a leek olivine black coating.

It has cinema-grade viewing on its 16-inch 3.2K OLED panel (3200 x 2000) with 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut support, 0.2ms response time, and is combined with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and offers precise, high-contrast colours.

It also has a TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe-certified display which can reduce blue light exposure during extended viewing periods.

It also comes with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage for quick data transfer, lower latency, and faster load time, while itsTwinAir cooling technology with enhanced fan and air inlet keyboard designs helps keep the device running at full speed.

Pricing and availability for Australia has yet to be announced.