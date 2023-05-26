HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Acer Expands Support for SpatialLabs Developers

By | 26 May 2023

Acer have announced an expansion of developer tools for SpatiaLabs technology, opening up more avenues for developing glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D experiences on Acer SpatialLabs Pro devices.

It comes with a new Unity plug-in support that can utilised with SpatialLabs Pro devices upon creating stereo 3D content and applications.

The OpenXR runtime has been certified which has enabled developers to use OpenXR protocols while building stereo 3D content and applications on SpatialLabs commercial displays.

The new StreamVR Bridge can unlock a potential for stereo 3D for VR application developers to enhance immersive experiences using SpatialLabs Pro devices.

Acer has launched its support hoping to extend the reach to more creators across various field, including education, architecture, construction, medicine, and more.

SpatialLabs Pro devices are now conformant with OpenXR, which benefits extended reality (XR) by unlocking additional devices to showcase high-resolution, glasses-free stereoscopic 3D.

Faster innovation and Acer’s extensive experience with immersive, stereoscopic 3D visuals using the OpenXR cross-platform, high-performance API.

The OpenXR runtime has been made available for Acer SpatialLabs Pro device users to utilise OpenXR compatible applications such as AutoDesk VRED 2023, and Blender

SteamVR Bridge driver, developers of VR applications, ranging from virtual tours to art exhibits, and educational content, can convert creations on Acer’s SpatialLabs Pro without the need for VR headsets. Users can also leverage the Acer SteamVR Bridge with NVIDIA Omniverse to streamline workflows and broaden viewing options for enhanced stereo 3D projection of complex graphics, visual effects, and simulations.



