HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Surface Pro 8 Patent Suggest Solar Powered Cover, Trouble For Portable Battery Sellers

Surface Pro 8 Patent Suggest Solar Powered Cover, Trouble For Portable Battery Sellers

By | 15 Jan 2020
, , , , ,

In a saturated smartphone, tablet and computing market, consumers are spoilt for choice when deciding on their next device.

As such, standing out from competitors by sporting sleek designs or integrating impressive features is becoming more difficult for tech giants.

But Microsoft might be on the money with their latest development – tapping into the most common anxiety for digital consumers – battery life.

As reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft patents reveal plans to make the Surface Pro 8 a Type Cover with built-in solar panels.

Microsoft filed the patent with USPTO for the Type Cover with integrated solar panels in the second half of 2018, but it’s only come to light just last week after it was published to a public platform.

The filling reveals what looks like a Surface Pro slotted into a ‘Mobile device cover with integrated solar panel,’ according to Windows Latest.

(Photo: AAP)

There are four panels on the back of the Surface Pro that capture light to power the device, which Microsoft stating that any artificial sources of light would also be sufficient, meaning it would work both indoors and outdoors.

In addition, the cover could also charge the device will it is in use, making it the ultimate self-charging tool on the market.

The patent also states that more than four solar panels can be integrated into the cover, coming in any variety ‘including monocrystalline solar panels, polycrystalline solar panels, thin-film amorphous silicon solar panels and/or concentrated PV cell solar panels.’

(AP Photo Nick Ut)

If the patents are released to the market, it would mean consumers would no longer have to purchase and lug around a portable battery pack, instead just relying on natural sunlight.

It may also have negative sales repercussions for manufacturers of portable batteries such as Cygnett, Mophie, Belkin, Sony and Samsung – impacting how much stock retailers such as JBHIFI or Harvey Normal purchase for sale.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
iPhone 12 Range Leaked: What To Expect
Sony Set To Skip E3 Again, Despite PS5 Release
Delay Confirmed For Exclusive First-Party Xbox Series X Games
Who Has The Best Performing Notebooks? Best Of The Best Awards Announced
Tech Giants Sued For Child Deaths In Cobalt Mines
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Trashable Pods Take On Plastic Waste, But Not Without Criticism
Brands CES 2020 Communication
/
January 15, 2020
/
David Jones Puts On A New Pair Of CEO Jeans
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
January 15, 2020
/
E-Scooter Fight Intensifies As Uber & Neuron Mobility Battle For Space
eBikes EPV Scooters Industry
/
January 15, 2020
/
Global PC Shipments Grow For First Time Since 2011
Dell Desktop PCS Finance
/
January 15, 2020
/
Watch Out GoPro: Sony Launches New Wireless Camera Grip
Brands Industry Latest News
/
January 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Trashable Pods Take On Plastic Waste, But Not Without Criticism
Brands CES 2020 Communication
/
January 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In an increasingly eco-aware market space, companies in 2020 are looking to innovation to sell their next product. Plastic waste...
Read More